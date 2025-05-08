Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.98 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Lemonade updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lemonade Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LMND stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.13. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LMND. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,308.11. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $7,585,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,494,636 shares in the company, valued at $389,141,102.88. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,069,526 shares of company stock valued at $34,025,052. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

