Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) is Dumac Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Dumac Inc. lifted its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,890 shares during the period. Despegar.com accounts for 7.5% of Dumac Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dumac Inc.’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 756.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DESP stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -648.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.61). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 58.97% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.40 million. Despegar.com’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley cut Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Featured Stories

