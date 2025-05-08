DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 645,128 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,128 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $237,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,703,000 after acquiring an additional 740,214 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,898,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,776,000 after buying an additional 623,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,663,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,753,000 after buying an additional 285,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.62. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.