Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.27% of Cadence Design Systems worth $223,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,784,674,000 after acquiring an additional 201,340 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,406,760,000 after purchasing an additional 404,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,806,019,000 after buying an additional 135,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after buying an additional 632,175 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $308.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $196,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,769,147. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,959,880. The trade was a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock worth $5,316,411 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

