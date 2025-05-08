Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185,676 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,036 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after acquiring an additional 215,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,225. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $2,198,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,486.34. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,111 shares of company stock worth $6,575,362. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 2.06. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.