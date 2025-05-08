Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 130,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 135,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

