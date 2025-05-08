Concentric Capital Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 88,527 Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 88,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 66,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 218.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 274,641 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

VRDN stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.08. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 85,127.16%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRDN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.