EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,218 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,688,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,481,000 after buying an additional 583,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,963,000 after buying an additional 520,436 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,462,000 after acquiring an additional 288,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 694.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 295,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,278,000 after acquiring an additional 258,685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.57 and its 200 day moving average is $129.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

