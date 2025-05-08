Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Invests $1.47 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,370,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,535,000 after buying an additional 65,493 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,835,000 after purchasing an additional 573,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,514,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,390,000 after purchasing an additional 269,180 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $532.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

