Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $20.63 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759,342 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $20,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,113,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,034,000 after purchasing an additional 632,523 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,117,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,139,000 after purchasing an additional 294,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,843,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,231,000 after purchasing an additional 168,605 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SFM opened at $167.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.45. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $178.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $61,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $609,595.12. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.80, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,080.80. This trade represents a 14.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,141 shares of company stock valued at $14,518,356 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

