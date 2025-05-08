Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Invests $70,000 in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Wipro by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 53,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Wipro by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 165,076 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.66 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

