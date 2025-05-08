Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,763,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $91.05. The company has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

