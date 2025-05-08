Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Twilio by 718.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,235 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $301,258,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $222,146,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,001,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,999,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $293,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,061.80. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.78, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

