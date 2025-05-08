Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $55.91 Million Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,893 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Celestica worth $55,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Celestica by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $144.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cibc World Mkts raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Celestica from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.42.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In related news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $8,435,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,086.28. The trade was a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

