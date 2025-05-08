Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 1,651 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Curtiss-Wright worth $71,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This represents a 34.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $1,018,858.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,955,858.67. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,642 shares of company stock worth $3,581,107 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $363.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.97. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $258.85 and a 52-week high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.43.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

