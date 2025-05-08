Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $53.56 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,743 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $53,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,249.24. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. This trade represents a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,580,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

COR opened at $304.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COR

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.