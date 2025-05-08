Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.13% from the company’s current price.

VCYT has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Get Veracyte alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Veracyte

Veracyte Stock Up 0.8 %

Veracyte stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.32 and a beta of 2.14. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $47.32.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1,267.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.