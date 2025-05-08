Circumference Group LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Circumference Group LLC grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) makes up about 2.1% of Circumference Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Circumference Group LLC’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at $24,223,000. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $8,211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,119 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,606,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,312 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 580,726 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Canada raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.44 million. Research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

