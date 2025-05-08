iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.01 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.94.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.3134 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.