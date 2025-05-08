Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,828,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,192.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,664.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,835.67. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $20.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,299.29.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

