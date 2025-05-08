Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,960 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in GitLab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in GitLab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $74.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GitLab from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,235. This trade represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $4,655,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,879,081. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.