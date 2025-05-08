Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Ciena by 925.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ciena by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ciena from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Northland Securities upgraded Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Ciena from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $488,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,522,472. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $31,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,435,601.52. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,852. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $73.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average is $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $101.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 128.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.