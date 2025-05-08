Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to earn $17.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $228.10 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $130.08 and a one year high of $277.08. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.60 and a 200-day moving average of $227.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total transaction of $15,193,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,514,907.30. The trade was a 28.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.62, for a total transaction of $4,447,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,021,265.74. This represents a 28.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

