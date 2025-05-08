Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.
Royal Caribbean Cruises has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to earn $17.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
Shares of RCL opened at $228.10 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $130.08 and a one year high of $277.08. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.60 and a 200-day moving average of $227.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.05.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total transaction of $15,193,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,514,907.30. The trade was a 28.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.62, for a total transaction of $4,447,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,021,265.74. This represents a 28.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Upwork’s Earnings Beat Fuels Stock Rally—Is Freelancing Booming?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Tempus AI Stock: Time to Double Down or Cut and Run?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- DexCom Stock: Earnings Beat and New Market Access Drive Bull Case
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.