Chescapmanager LLC Acquires 286,494 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Chescapmanager LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,327,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,494 shares during the quarter. Mirion Technologies accounts for about 2.5% of Chescapmanager LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $23,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,576,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 141,008 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,980,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

MIR opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 0.74. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.81.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

