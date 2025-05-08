HC Wainwright Has Positive Forecast for NBIX Q2 Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $13.44 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $121.54 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.86, for a total transaction of $298,927.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,806.50. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. This trade represents a 44.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,907 shares of company stock worth $4,935,982. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

