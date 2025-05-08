Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,032,236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,087,000 after buying an additional 45,045 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,167,000 after buying an additional 1,126,783 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,566,000 after buying an additional 609,554 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,001,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,135,000 after acquiring an additional 142,883 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $404.11 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.76 and a 1 year high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.84.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

