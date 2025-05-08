Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,593,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,957 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $65,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,244,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,685,000 after buying an additional 249,280 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Element Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,209,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,468,000 after acquiring an additional 209,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,174,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,727,000 after purchasing an additional 325,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,921,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,602 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,510. This represents a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ESI opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

