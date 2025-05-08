DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,911 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of DocuSign worth $61,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in DocuSign by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $608,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,610.04. The trade was a 8.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $609,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,096.25. This trade represents a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,851 shares of company stock worth $4,607,439. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price objective on DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $82.24 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average of $84.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.