PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP lessened its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,954 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 34,063 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PagerDuty by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 100,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 285.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after acquiring an additional 936,257 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 24.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 901,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after buying an additional 175,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.99. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $121.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

PagerDuty Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

