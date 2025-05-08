PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.37% of PulteGroup worth $83,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PHM opened at $101.35 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.73.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $372,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,980.80. This represents a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,727. The trade was a 16.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

