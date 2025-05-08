Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP trimmed its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,218 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,094 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 752,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after acquiring an additional 210,266 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.44. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $91,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,944.58. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 16,970 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $737,176.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,820,022.64. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,362 shares of company stock worth $3,899,118 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.