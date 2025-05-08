Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 1,523 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $97,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $551.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

