Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Clear Street Derivatives LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 342.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.3% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,845,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $204.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.01 billion, a PE ratio of 167.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.