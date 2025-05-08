Clarity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $6.96 Million Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 268,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises 4.5% of Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clarity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.90% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 503,805 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 805,843.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,175,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,025 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 111,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $25.99 on Thursday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

