Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,384,308 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,355,287 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $92,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2,178.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The company has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

