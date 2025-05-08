Clearline Capital LP Has $35.54 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Clearline Capital LP lessened its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,010 shares during the quarter. Perrigo accounts for 4.7% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clearline Capital LP owned about 1.01% of Perrigo worth $35,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,557,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after purchasing an additional 570,148 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,097,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,209,000 after purchasing an additional 578,597 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 207,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 92,780 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at $923,795.04. This represents a 18.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. Perrigo’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -92.80%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

