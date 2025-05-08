Clearline Capital LP Sells 102,047 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Clearline Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 102,047 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 640.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 495,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 428,319 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 691.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 290,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 253,688 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 124,869 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 601,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,104,000 after acquiring an additional 74,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

DIN stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.19 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 target price on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

