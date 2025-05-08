Clearline Capital LP Sells 187,583 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Clearline Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,814 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 187,583 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Integra LifeSciences worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5,960.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 821.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $983.39 million, a PE ratio of -141.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.17 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

