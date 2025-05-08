Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,396 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.35% of Vivid Seats worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEAT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $4.60 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.60 price target (down from $6.25) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.49.

Vivid Seats Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. Vivid Seats Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Vivid Seats had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $164.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

