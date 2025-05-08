Clearline Capital LP Increases Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,706 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 10,155.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,590.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.