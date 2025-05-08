Clearline Capital LP Invests $3.95 Million in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 378,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,000. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.23% of Integral Ad Science at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 86,133 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 47.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 231,271 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 63,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $58,546.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,706.35. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,855 shares of company stock worth $574,587. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

