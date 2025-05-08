Cliffwater LLC Has $101.66 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cliffwater LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 24.9% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $101,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $276.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.81 and its 200-day moving average is $286.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

