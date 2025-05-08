Clearline Capital LP Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Clearline Capital LP lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 21,539 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Western Digital by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,626,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $97,009,000 after purchasing an additional 346,476 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 484.2% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 417,160 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 345,755 shares during the period. Collar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Western Digital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 386,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

