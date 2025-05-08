Clearline Capital LP Lowers Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Clearline Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,575 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DME Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 5,748,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 127,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,882,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 848,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,572,000 after purchasing an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,994,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,622,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $15.71 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.97.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

