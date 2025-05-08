Clearline Capital LP Sells 95,580 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Clearline Capital LP cut its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,580 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HELE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 844.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 917.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $110.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $561.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $485.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

