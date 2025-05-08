Clearline Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 506,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,204,000. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.14% of Magnera at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Magnera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Magnera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Magnera during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MAGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Magnera in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Curt Begle acquired 23,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $501,408.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,311.28. The trade was a 8,495.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,150.98. This trade represents a 1,531.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAGN opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $441.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.76. Magnera Corp has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.74.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($1.35). Magnera had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

