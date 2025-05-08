Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,392,000 after buying an additional 113,067 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after buying an additional 146,261 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,290,000 after buying an additional 203,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $260.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $258.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.