Clearline Capital LP Cuts Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Clearline Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,217,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,440 shares during the period. Mereo BioPharma Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 2.07% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MREO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $380.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mereo BioPharma Group ( NASDAQ:MREO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MREO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

