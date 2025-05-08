Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,004,000 after purchasing an additional 144,993 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.32.

NYSE TRV opened at $268.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $270.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

