Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Progressive by 2,262.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 433,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,628 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 238,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,132,000 after acquiring an additional 68,589 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

NYSE:PGR opened at $286.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.80.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.70%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,616,766.16. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total transaction of $110,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,084.80. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,894 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

